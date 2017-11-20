Woman wanted for fraud in Virginia arrested in Sylvester

Sylvester police arrested a woman who was wanted for multiple counts of fraud in Virginia.

According to the Sylvester Police Department, Hannah Rhodes, 23, was arrested on Thursday.

SPD said she was wanted on active warrants in Harrisonburg, Virginia on nine counts of fraud in that state.

Rhodes was arrested and taken to the Turner County Jail. She'll stay there until she is extradited back to Virginia.

Rhodes is not facing any charges in Sylvester.

