Albany Civil Rights Institute receives $9K check

Ken Hodges is the co-chair of the Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Dinner. (Source: WALB)

The dinner was held at ASU last winter. (Source: WALB)

Co-chair of the Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Dinner Ken Hodges presented the Civil rights institute with a $9,000 check. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Civil Rights Institute accepted a great deal of money on Monday.

Co-chair of the Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Dinner Ken Hodges presented the Civil Rights Institute with a $9,000 check.

The money comes from last January's King Celebration dinner.

The dinner raised about $20,000 last year.

The other half will be given to the Dougherty County School System to help with storm recovery.

A small portion was given to Albany State University for hosting the dinner.

The donations each year help the Civil Rights Institute run everyday operations.

"It's a place where people can see history, where history actually took place. Dr. King was here during the movement, he spoke next door at the old Mount Zion Church," said Hodges.

The dinner will be held at Albany State again this coming year.

A tentative date is set for January 22, but that could change depending on speaker availability.

Hodges said he hopes the dinner will one day bring back the large crowds it had several years ago.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!