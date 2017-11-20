Employees at Wild Adventures celebrate another 'Day of Thanks'

Teacher, firefighters, law enforcement and Wild Adventures employees all gathered for a picture after the press conference. (Source: WALB)

Wild Adventures employees have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Especially Marketing Director Patrick Pearson. He was welcomed back to work on Monday after an accidental fire at his home left the right side of his body burned.

EMS responders, teachers, law enforcement and firefighters all gathered at Wild Adventures on Monday to not only welcome Pearson back but to receive praise for all the work they do.

What made this day all the more special was the team responsible for saving Patrick's life being there to welcome him back.

Pearson suffered from second and third-degree burns on his face, arm and leg after attempting to burn storm debris from Hurricane Irma. He was airlifted to a hospital in Gainsville, Florida where he made a speedy recovery.

Wild Adventures celebrated this day as another day during its Days of Thanks, which is the theme for this month.

Wild Adventures also announced its new "Wild Acts of Service Award" to recognize exceptional service professionals in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

