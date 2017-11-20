St. Clare's gets a special delivery from DCP - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

St. Clare's gets a special delivery from DCP

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
DCP deliver chicken to restock St. Clare's pantry. (Source: WALB) DCP deliver chicken to restock St. Clare's pantry. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Police officers helped stock Saint Claire's pantry Monday.

Officers have delivered food to the Catholic Social Service program for over ten years now. 

DCP delivered chicken from Mike's Country Store. 

