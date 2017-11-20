Hundreds line up for warm Thanksgiving meal

Hundreds of people lined up for a meal (Source: WALB)

St. Clare's volunteers serve warm meals to people in need. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers at one Albany church continued their Thanksgiving tradition on Monday by feeding hundreds of people a warm meal.

People lined up outside Saint Clare's Community Center Monday morning around 11.

Retired Marine William Stansbury cooked most of the meal, which includes turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Stansbury has been preparing for the meal since Thursday.

He said it's a good feeling to be involved in an event that helps community members in need.

"Some years there are more people. But I think the need still always exists. There's a need for a good, healthy meal and we're able to provide it. We love being able to do that," Stansbury said.

The Knights of Columbus donated the turkeys for Monday's meal.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

