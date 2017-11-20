DCP: Car stolen after keys left in running car

DCP said a car was stolen at this convenience store after the owner left it running (Source: WALB)

Here's a prime example of why police tell you NEVER to leave your keys in a running car.

Dougherty County Police said a man told officers someone stole his car, while it was left running in a convenience store parking lot, Saturday morning in the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road.

Captain Tom Jackson said situations like this make it easy for the criminals.

"If you leave a vehicle unlocked and they have the means to drive off with it, more than likely people are going to do it," said Captain Jackson. "We've watched plenty of TV shows where they put these bait cars out there. If people come by and it's just too tempting for some elements of the population out here, if they see all these elements, they're going to take advantage of the situation. They're going to drive away with your vehicle."

The car was recovered, but officials said no one has been charged at this time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!