Be on the lookout for counterfeit money this holiday season

DCP officers urge store clerks and customers to double check to make sure money is real (Source: WALB)

Fake money is circulating around Dougherty County and you could very well have some in your wallet.

Dougherty County Police said reports of counterfeit money spike during the holiday season as more people are using cash to do their holiday shopping.

Police said as shoppers and store clerks rush to keep the lines moving, fake money could be slipping through the cracks.

Captain Tom Jackson said officers responded to a report of fake money on Saturday.

He said someone went to buy food at Hardee's and got a $10 bill back in change.

When that person tried to use the same $10 bill at a convenience store, a clerk checked it and realized it was fake.

"The issue we have with this is sometimes we have people who are unintended victims of counterfeit. They didn't even manufacture the money or make a counterfeit. But it gets in circulation. And unless that money is checked by everybody's hand it passes, then it has a tendency to actually be in a legitimate person's hands," said Captain Jackson.

He encouraged store owners to purchase pens to check whether a bill is fake.

He also suggested looking closely at the bill you have in your wallet to make sure they're in fact real bills.

Captain Jackson said those extra few seconds you take to make sure a bill is real could save you the hassle and the hurt on your wallet.

If you do believe you've spotted fake money, call Dougherty County Police at 229-430-6600.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!