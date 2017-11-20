Holly Drive mobile home cleanup underway

If you ride down Holley Drive in Dougherty County, you'll notice some progress in the old Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park.

Crews recently started picking up debris in that area after a tornado on January 22 destroyed the mobile home park, as well as a few others, including Willow Nook.

Debris clean up began in that park a few weeks ago.

MORE: Crews begin cleanup in mobile home parks

Permits have since been approved to begin demolition, which is expected to start in December.

MORE: Mobile home clearing will cost estimated $2 million

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!