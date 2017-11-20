Take care not to advertise items thieves want

The Sylvester Police Department says that when we're thinking about having Happy Holidays, thieves are thinking about ripping us off.
But there are things you can do to avoid becoming a victim of theft during the holidays.
Follow these tips-
Always report suspicious activity to authorities...
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.