Take care not to advertise items thieves want

The Sylvester Police Department says that when we're thinking about having Happy Holidays, thieves are thinking about ripping us off.

But there are things you can do to avoid becoming a victim of theft during the holidays.

Follow these tips-

Don't leave valuables in plain view inside of your vehicle.

Be aware of carrying a purse in public.

When not at home, don't leave a front porch light on, but leave the side sensor floodlights on, leave a radio or TV playing while away.

If you have a good relationship with your neighbors and trust them, let them know to watch out for you and leave your emergency contact information with them.

Don't leave an open view of your Christmas tree with gifts shown in the window

Park closer to the store or business, so you or store employees can see if anyone try to enter your vehicle.

Before you exit your vehicle scan and assess the area, to make sure no one is watching or no crime is taking place.

Always report suspicious activity to authorities...

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!