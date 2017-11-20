Woman shot in the face; Suspect arrested

Coffee County investigators have charged 78-year-old John Huie Douglas with one count of aggravated assault following a shooting that occurred on Georgia Highway 32 East Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on November 17, Coffee County emergency dispatchers advised Nicholls city police that a person was possibly being followed on Highway 32 by some who intended them harm.

Nicholls police met with the 42-year-old female victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face.

She provided the name of the offender, and a description of his vehicle.

The victim was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Coffee County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Douglas a short time later and were able to take Douglas into custody without incident.

Douglas is currently incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail and has been denied bond.

