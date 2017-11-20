Debate grows as stores choose to open on Thanksgiving

People are divided over whether stores should open on Thanksgiving (Source: WALB)

The countdown is on to one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Black Friday is just days away, but some stores are deciding to allow people to get a head start on shopping for deals by opening on Thanksgiving.

The Albany Mall will give stores the choice to open on Thanksgiving.

JCPenney is one of the stores preparing for a busy day on Thanksgiving. The store will open at 2:00 p.m., an hour earlier than it opened last year.

"It's hot and packed, but a lot of us work better under hot and packed, so it's exciting. We choose to work in retail, so we choose to work on Thanksgiving, so we're used to it now," said Toshca Walker, Sephora beauty manager.

JCPenney will stay open throughout the night until Black Friday.

Belk will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and will close at 1 a.m.

Dillard's chose to close this Thanksgiving.

Big box retailers are also choosing to open on Thanksgiving. K-Mart will open at 6 p.m., Target plans to open at 6 p.m. and close at midnight, and Walmart will open at 6 p.m., too.

People are divided over whether stores should open their doors on Thanksgiving. WALB News Ten's Desirae Duncan got feedback on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

