APD urges holiday shoppers to be vigilant

Albany police are urging shoppers to stay safe during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

For those who decide to hit the stores in the next few weeks, things will be busy, and they can get a bit dangerous as well.

Police said car break-ins, purse snatchings and burglaries tend to increase during this time of the year.

They encourage shoppers to always lock their car doors and put shopping bags in the trunk of the car rather than leaving them out in plain sight. They also advise people to park in well-lit areas and to shop in groups.

APD officer Dillard Glover said vigilance is the number one thing that can keep shoppers from becoming a victim.

"You just need to be mindful of your surroundings. I keep emphasizing that, but that's the big thing. Just don't be paranoid, but just be aware. When you get out, kind of look around," said Glover.

He also encouraged those vacationing during the holidays to refrain from posting their whereabouts on social media. Crooks will use that information to find an opportune time to break into a home.

