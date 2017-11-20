Dougherty Co. Chief Ranger: Busy year for GA Forestry

Units with the Georgia Forestry Commission were busy this year (Source: WALB)

Whether if it was a wildfire or a strong windstorm, Georgia's forestry was highly impacted by different weather conditions over the last fiscal year.

Dougherty County's Georgia Forestry Unit protects and manages the county's nearly 155,000 acres of forestry.

Chief Ranger 3 Tom Lambert presented an update to county commissioners discussing what his team's been up to within the last several months.

According to Lambert, his team was busy helping other units throughout the region.

The chief ranger said his team assisted other units with various wildfires which took place all over the Southeast, including the West Mims fire. That fire burned over 150,000 acres near the Okefenokee Swamp earlier this year.

Severe weather, like the January storms, also kept the unit busy. The chief ranger said multiple trees came down due to the storms.

The chief ranger said now the unit is busy preparing for the winter.

"We start getting closer to our fire activity time because we have more fires when our vegetation is dead," Lambert said.

From July 2016 to July 2017, Dougherty County experienced wildfires which burned over 180 acres.

