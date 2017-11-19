Boy collects canned goods in exchange for lemonade

A boy from Americus spent his Saturday collecting canned foods to help people for the holidays.

Ayden Mercer Battle frequently sets up a lemonade stand at Mercer's Barber and Beauty Salon.

Saturday, he asked the community to give canned foods instead of money in exchange for his lemonade.

Ayden's mom said they will donate the items to Harvest of Hope Food Pantry in Americus.

