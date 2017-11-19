Poker run raises $1,205 to support Sumter Co. law enforcement

A poker run raised $1,205 to give back to law enforcement in Sumter County in the name of two fallen officers.

The Smarr & Smith Foundation organized its first ever Poker Run Saturday.

It was a more than 70-mile course throughout Plains, Andersonville and Americus, with poker stops on the way.

All the winners of the poker run donated their winnings back to the nonprofit that is named for fallen Officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

The foundation aims to support law enforcement agencies in Sumter County and Americus.

Organizers said they hope to make the poker run an annual event.

