15 women compete for title of 'Miss Black Georgia USA'

More than a dozen black women gathered at Albany State University Sunday night to compete for a prestigious title: Miss Black Georgia USA.

Fifteen women competed for the title.

The competition included an athletic portion, talent, and beauty.

Last year's winner, Miss Black Georgia USA 2017 Shaunii Rawls, said the pageant is an opportunity for the women to support one another.

"They are worthy and they are capable of doing anything that they put their mind to," Rawls explained. "Even though they are competing against one another, they are still sisters, and they will be sisters for a lifetime."

The winner will compete in the Miss Black USA competition in Washington, D.C. in 2018.

You might have seen some familiar faces on the judges' panel. WALB News 10's Theo Dorsey, Desirae Duncan and Re-Essa Buckels served as judges.

