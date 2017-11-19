Motorcycle clubs collect canned goods for Thanksgiving

The groups collected canned goods throughout the month of October to donate to Hand of Hope Inc. (Source: WALB)

Three groups of bikers did their part to keep people fed in Southwest Georgia this holiday season.

The Remaining Few, the Red Knights and the One for All motorcycle clubs rode from Americus to Cordele Sunday afternoon.

The groups collected canned goods throughout the month of October to donate to Hand of Hope Inc, a multipurpose ministry in Cordele.

The motorcyclists dropped them off Sunday, and volunteers from a dozen churches in Crisp County picked up the food to pass out to people in need.

"We just wanted to make sure that people that needed a little extra food in the house, especially for the holiday week, had food in the house for this week and for Thanksgiving," said Glenn Jarrett, Hand of Hope's pastoral director.

Jarrett said he estimated that the motorcycle clubs collected 4,500 canned goods for this project.

