Cordele house goes up in flames

Mittie Bell Dennard, 90, says her home at 9th Street and 15th Avenue in Cordele caught fire Saturday afternoon.

She said she believes it took firefighters around two hours to put out the blaze.

Dennard said she is glad she wasn't inside the home at the time, but she still lost most of her belongings.

"There's nothing left, nothing," Dennard explained. "All my furniture, bed, living room suit, everything. All that's gone. All my clothes."

Dennard said she is staying with her daughter for now.

WALB reached out to the fire department to find out the cause of the fire, but hasn't heard back.

