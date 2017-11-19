State Route 3 back open in Thomas Co. after 4-vehicle wreck

State Route 3 in Thomas County is back open after a wreck. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol confirmed Sunday night that a wreck involving four vehicles blocked State Route 3 (Highway 19) at Remington Avenue and State Route 122 in Thomas County.

According to GSP, the roadway is back open as of 10 p.m.

GSP received the call at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, and the trooper working the wreck said there were seven injuries.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the entire roadway of State Route 3 (Highway 19) was blocked.

The trooper said one citation was issued in the wreck.

Local agencies responded first, then requested GSP to respond.

