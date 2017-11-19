Local Albany restaurant cooks dinner for homeless - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Local Albany restaurant cooks dinner for homeless

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Folks who need a Thanksgiving meal gather before the dinner is served
The Grille House
Hair dressser cuts man's hair
Cynthia Walker, Owner, The Grille House
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Those without homes for the holidays had a chance to eat a home-cooked meal Sunday afternoon. 

The Grille House in Albany partnered with other volunteer organizations to cater a Thanksgiving meal for homeless people.

They got free haircuts and bags with saltines and blankets, along with the hearty meal.

Cynthia Walker, Owner, said this is her first time doing this, and she wanted to make sure everyone filled their stomachs.

She served turkey, green beans, and a variety of desserts.

"I like people. That's all I can tell you. And I just wanted to make sure they had a place to be for Thanksgiving," explained Walker.

Walker said she wants to host another Thanksgiving meal next year.

