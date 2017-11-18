Town hall discusses safety for the holidays

Community member holds burglary unit tips handout. One tip is don't hide your keys on your property. (Source: WALB)

The holiday season has arrived and Dougherty County leaders want people to be safer than ever.

Jon Howard, Albany Ward I city commissioner, hosted his final town hall meeting for this year.

Michael Persley, Albany Police Chief, spoke about securing your home, shopping in groups, and paying attention to your surroundings.

Howard said he wants people to feel safe and secure throughout the holiday season.

"We become too relaxed, but the crooks don't take a holiday," said Howard.

Howard said the town hall meetings will resume next year, starting the fourth Saturday in January.

