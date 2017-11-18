Crisp Co. man convicted on two counts of child molestation

A jury convicted a Crisp County man on two counts of child molestation Friday.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict for Hermenegildo Virgil Friday.

The charges came from an incident with a 5-year-old back in 2011.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office investigated the case along with the Crescent House in Macon and the Gateway Child Advocacy Center in Cordele.

Judge Chris Hughes will sentence Virgil at a later date.

