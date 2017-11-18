Dougherty Co. Coroner pronounces an Alabama College student dead in Albany

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler pronounced a student from an Alabama college dead just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fowler says 19-year-old Albert Luke from Birmingham, Alabama was found in his hotel room at the Parks Inn by Radisson in Albany.

Luke was a basketball player at the University of Montevallo in Alabama who played in a game against Albany State University Friday night.

Fowler initially thought the death was naturally caused, as Luke had pre-existing medical conditions.

After an autopsy Monday morning, Fowler said Luke had an enlarged heart.

Albany State University President Art Dunning released a statement saying:

The entire faculty, staff and students of Albany State University are deeply saddened by the sudden death of University of Montevallo student athlete A.J. Luke, on November 18. We extend our deepest sympathy to the Luke family and the University of Montevallo at this time of enormous loss.

