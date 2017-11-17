Dynasty Watch: Valwood wins its 3rd state title in 6 seasons

Valwood football earned the dynasty tag after they defeated Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 14-9 for the GISA-AAA State Championship Friday night.

That's three state titles in six seasons for the Valiants at Mercer University's Five Star Stadium.

Ashley Henderson's record in state title games improve to (3-1), and the Valiants defense held the Eagles to their lowest scoring output all season.

The Valiants finish championship season (10-3). It's their 5th 10-win season in six years under Henderson.

Henderson has an overall record of (65-12) since he's taken over the Valwood program.

