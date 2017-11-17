Large crowd greets Santa Claus as he arrives at Albany Mall

WALB News 10's Karla Heath-Sands was there to sing Christmas Carols and introduce Santa. (Source: WALB)

Santa Claus made a stop in South Georgia Friday night to greet kids of all ages at the Albany Mall.

Santa Claus made a stop in South Georgia Friday night to greet kids of all ages at the Albany Mall.

The jolly man in the red suit rode in on his train and brought Christmas cheer to all.

Dozens of families showed up to see Santa and ask him if they are on the naughty or nice list.

Families said they have made this a tradition for their kids to sit on Santa's lap and let him know what they want for Christmas.

Sloane, 5, said she wants a tumbling mat. She said she's waited all year long to tell Santa that's what she wants for Christmas.

Santa and his helpers will be at the Albany Mall visiting with other children through Christmas Eve.

