Lee Co. Fire Department receives 3,000 gallon tanker truck

The Lee County Fire Department is getting a new addition to their firetrucks, a 3,000-gallon tanker.

This was a long overdue update since the department's old tanker is 31 years old.

The former fire chief and his firefighters personally built it to make it feasible for fighting fires where there were no hydrants.

The new tanker will hold 3,000 gallons of water and has a dumpable system, meaning it can pull up and instantly dump its water into a reserve tank. Then it can leave the scene to get more water, allowing firefighters to continue battling blazes while the tanker goes back to refill.

"This will allow us to better perform our duties and put a quick knock down on any structure fire that we have. As well as provide a better access for continuing to shuttle water," said Public Safety Director Wesley Wells.

The new supertanker will be made by Fout Brothers and will cost $209,000.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!