"For Colored Girls" debuts at ASU's new Fine Art Center

On Friday night, eight ASU students performed the Tony award-winning play "For Colored Girls." (Source: WALB)

Just three days after the official ribbon cutting, the first show debuted at Albany State University's (ASU) new Fine Arts Center. (Source: WALB)

Just three days after the official ribbon cutting, the first show debuted at Albany State University's new Fine Arts Center.

MORE: Leaders celebrate opening of ASU Fine Arts Facility

On Friday night, eight ASU students performed the Tony award-winning play "For Colored Girls".

In the original playwright, the poetic drama explores the lives of nine women and their daily struggles.

This show has a slight twist, with a male added to the cast.

ASU alum and Assistant Professor of Theatre, Ta'Varis Wilson directed the production. He said he was excited to be producing a show in the new theatre.

"What better way to end the week of our dedication of our new building, of our new space. And this is the performance that I chose," said Wilson.

ASU's Department of Visual and Performing Arts also partnered with the Feed Albany Initiative to collect canned goods for the homeless during the production.

The play "For Colored Girls" will be performed again on Saturday at ASU's Fine Arts Building in the Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Faculty, staff, and students: $2.00 with a canned good $5.00 without a canned good

General Admission: $5.00 with a canned good $10.00 without a canned good



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!