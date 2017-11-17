Southwest GA students win big at National FFA Convention

A jury convicted a Crisp County man on two counts of child molestation Friday. The jury came back with a guilty verdict for Hermenegildo Virgil Friday.More >>
The holiday season has arrived and Dougherty County leaders want people to be more safe than ever.More >>
Saturday morning, a few extra paws joined runners at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. Racers and supporters alike showed their passion for supporting veterans this morning.More >>
Troopers with the Georgia state patrol responded to a fatal crash in Coffee County around 7:30 p.m. Friday.More >>
Three people are behind bars in the Dougherty County Jail for their part in a shooting at Albany State University.More >>
