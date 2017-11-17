Southwest GA students win big at National FFA Convention

There were 18 winners across the state and seven of those students were from schools in Lowndes County. (Source: Lowndes High School)

The results are in and students in Lowndes County won big at the 90th National Future Farmers of America Convention.

Valdosta native and University of Georgia junior Ian Bennett was also chosen as the 2018 FFA National vice president.

Two other schools in Southwest Georgia were recognized, Berrien and Colquitt counties.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods said the recognition is a testimony to the commitment Georgia has to teaching younger generations about agriculture.

