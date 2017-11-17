South Central GA United Way to help Tift Co. with Thanksgiving

Just some of the non-perishable donations (Source: WALB)

One local nonprofit has gathered nearly 15,000 non-perishable items.

It's all for people in Tifton who need help with their Thanksgiving meals.

The South Central Georgia United Way will be giving out the donations on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ameris Bank in Tifton helped donate about 10,000 of the items during the month of October.

President and CEO of South Central Georgia United Way Pat McKinnon said she wants no growling stomachs on Thanksgiving.

"They might need to pay that light bill, they might need to pay rent and they, and they won't be able to do that and they won't be able to eat because they got a bill that has to be paid," explained McKinnon. "So, nobody needs to be hungry in Tift County, so that's why we're banking out hunger in Tift County."

And on Saturday, NFL football player Larry Dean will be partnering with United Way to hand out 100 turkeys.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, you can pick up your Thanksgiving Day bird at 405 Cole Street behind the Travelers Rest Baptist Church.

