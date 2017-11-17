Furlow Charter School proud of college & career readiness score

Assistant Principal Jason Williams said Friday that the school's curriculum has helped push the scholars forward. (Source: WALB)

In its third year, a Sumter County Charter School has exceeded other public schools when it comes to college and career readiness.

Right now, Furlow Charter School has students, or scholars as the school calls them, in kindergarten through tenth grades.

Furlow scored higher than all other Sumter County Schools, for elementary, middle and high schools.

"We don't use too many textbooks at Furlow," Williams explained. "We want our advisors (teachers) to create a lot of the material to have that real-world connection of the content matter to the scholars and their lives."

Furlow Charter School's high school scored 84.1 out of 100.

That is higher than the state's high school average score of 77.

