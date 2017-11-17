Moultrie PD gives 100 unclaimed bikes to United Way

More than 100 bikes are being fixed up to be given to kids during the holidays. (Source: Moultrie PD)

Moultrie Police said they have collected 110 bicycles since 2007.

Most were abandoned and some were recovered in arrests.

Police said none of the bikes were ever claimed.

Police got a court order from a judge to donate the bikes to the United Way 'Children's Cheer and Toy Shop' for the holidays.

"It's not just about fighting crime or taking people to jail. It's about serving the community and this is just one way we can help by helping the Children's Cheer and Toy Shop make sure they get these bicycles," said Sergeant David Underwood, Moultrie PD.

Only a handful of bikes were damaged beyond repair.

Parts from those bikes were used to fix others in the shop.

