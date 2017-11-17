Moultrie police search for family of officer killed in 1930's

Moultrie police are searching for any family members of one of their officers who was killed in the line of duty in the 1930's.

Investigators said someone in the Tallahassee area contacted them with newspaper articles about officer Jack Palmer's death.

Palmer was killed in a motorcycle crash after a car hit his bike in August of 1934.

The impact of the crash threw him backward and his revolver dropped from his holster and discharged.

Moultrie police are hoping to honor him by putting his name on a monument and want any relatives to be there as well.

"He was born in Mitchell County, there are a lot of Palmers in Mitchell County and we aren't sure which family it is," said Sgt. David Underwood with the Moultrie Police Department.

Palmer's mother's name was Annie B Weeks. His father was JR Palmer.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 890-5446

