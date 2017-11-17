U.S. agriculture exports hit third highest record

Cotton growing that has not been harvested (Source: WALB)

United States farm exports hit the third highest level on record, resulting in about $140 billion.

UGA Tifton Extension Specialist and Assistant Professor Adam Rabinowitz estimated that with both cotton and peanut crops combined, Southwest Georgia growers helped make more than $650 million possible.

Agriculture is strongly dependent upon trade.

With China, Canada, and Mexico being the U.S.'s biggest partners, Southwest Georgia farmers helped add to the total.

Rabinowitz said that up to 25 percent of the peanut crop has been exported along with 70 percent of the cotton crop.

"Exports are really important for all agricultural producers because it's very difficult for the domestic market to respond to changes in production," said Rabinowitz

Rabinowitz said that this year, both crops are very strong, so much so that we may have excess crops.

Rabinowitz said agricultural export markets are useful in moving excess supply.

The exports will help Georgia farmers make more money.

