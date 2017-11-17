Replanting peanuts in same the fields can cause problems

But, re-planting peanuts in the same field year-after-year is a breeding ground for disease. (Source: WALB)

For southwest Georgia farmers, peanuts are a crop that can be consistently profitable.

A University of Georgia extension coordinator recommends farmers avoid re-planting the same fields, despite the potential profit.

"A lot of people will plant peanuts for the second or maybe the third year in a row, which is not good, so a lot of those people will be turning land," said Doug Collins, UGA Extension Coordinator for Lee County.

Collins said that peanut fields need a crop rotation for disease control, but often times the economics will dictate replanting.

He said farmers are reporting a lot of damaged peanuts this current harvest.

