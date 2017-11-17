Waterfront property donated to Albany has 'many possibilities'

The view of Lake Worth from land donated to the City of Albany, adjacent to Paul Eames Sports Park. (Source: WALB)

A large tract of waterfront acreage has been donated to the City of Albany, land that is located next to a sports park community leaders are working to revive.

The land is adjacent to the Paul Eames Sports Complex.

The 172 acre gift is located on the east and the west side of the park.

But, the most scenic portion is north of the park, running all the way to Lake Worth.

"The 4500 feet on the water is just fabulous. Lake Worth is, what, a 1400 acre reservoir, it is just gorgeous out there. There are so many possibilities," said Nathan Davis, the City of Albany attorney.

Some of the possibilities mentioned by city commissioners include building a marina or some kind of access to the water.

The additional acreage will allow space for tennis courts, a baseball diamond, soccer fields and more.

J.W. Willis and Cecil Musgrove donated the land.

