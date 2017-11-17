WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/17/17): Valwood chasing 3rd title in 6 years

Valwood football is no stranger to the big stage.

The Valiants will play in their 4th state title game in 6 years Friday night in what will be the high school football game of the week.

It's the GISA-AAA state title game. Of course it's the game of the week!

Valwood will have its hands full at Mercer University Friday evening.

The Valiants will face Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg for the second time in school history.

Last time was two postseasons ago when Valwood laid the hammer down in a 41 point shutout.

But this is a totally different TCS Sharpsburg team.

The lions have outscored playoff opponents by 100 points through three rounds.

Valwood head coach Ashley Henderson knows they'll have their hands full, but he's going to stick to the plan.

"We got to do what we do. We've got to keep swarming to the ball and create turnovers and that's how we've been all year," said Henderson. "We've got to make it a 4 quarter game and make them play 4 quarters because they haven't been able to do that yet."

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. in Macon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!