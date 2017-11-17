Man charged after wreck that killed wife of Crisp Co. deputy

Donn Smith, 29, turned himself in at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Houston Co. Sheriff's Office)

A man turned himself in for his role in an accident that killed the wife of a Crisp County deputy in June.

Donn Smith, 29, turned himself in at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Smith has been charged with 1st-degree vehicle homicide, hit and run, DUI, open container and reckless driving.

This comes after Marci Thompson, the wife of Sgt. Al Thompson was hit head-on by a drunk driver traveling in the wrong lane near the Houston County and Dooly County line in June.

