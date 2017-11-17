Albany collections begin for 'Mayors' Christmas Motorcade'

Kristen Caso will help deliver the gifts to the hospital. (Source: WALB)

Drop boxes are located in various locations in Albany. (Source: WALB)

A long-time Christmas collection event is back in Albany.

The city is collecting everything from clothes and hygiene products to toys and puzzles. They will be wrapped and given to patients at West Central Georgia Hospital who have developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs.

It's part of the Mayors' Christmas Motorcade, a state-wide event run by the Georgia Municipal Association for the last 58 years.

Drop-off boxes are now available throughout the city of Albany.

The Parks and Recreation Department's Special Events Coordinator Kristen Caso will help deliver the items to the hospital in December.

"One of the reasons that it was started was because so many of the patients don't have family members," said Caso. "So this is a connection to the outside world and a connection to let people know that they are thought about and cared about."

There will be a box at the Albany Civic Center through Saturday evening.

You can also drop off items at Albany Utilities, at 401 Pine Avenue, the Parks and Recreation Department, at 1301 North Monroe Avenue, or the mayor's office at 222 Pine Avenue.

Here is a list of needs:

Clothing: (Med-4XL Women; Med – 3XL Men) Jeans/Pants T-shirts (No alcohol/drug references, inappropriate language) Sweaters Shorts Long sleeve Polo shirts Gloves Winter Hats Baseball Caps (No Metal) Socks/Underwear/Bras (No Underwire) Sports Bras Pajamas (men & women) Slippers / Shower Shoes

Miscellaneous Gifts: Drawing pads/Composition Books (No Wire Bound) Stationary Radios (No antennas, no hanging straps) Playing Cards Calling Cards Puzzles Word Search/Crossword books Watches (No Metal) Wallets (men 7 women – no metal zippers)

Snack Items

Personal Care Items

Unit/Programming Items: Movies (DVD; G, PG only) Compact Discs (No Parental Advisory) Paperback Books (No Romance Themes, Multicultural books welcome) Board games (No travel games, no games with dice) Crayons/Markers (Thick markers only, No colored pencils) WII Games (No violence or Parental Advisory) Manicure items – nail polish, nail art pens, polish remover (No acetone)



