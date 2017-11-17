Mistletoe Market returns to Albany Civic Center

On Friday afternoon, employees at the Albany Civic Center geared up for the eighth annual Mistletoe Market. (Source: WALB)

The entire family can get into the holiday spirit while doing some Christmas shopping this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, employees at the Albany Civic Center were gearing up for the 8th annual Mistletoe Market.

The event has been around for more than 30 years, growing bigger every year.

Initially, there were only 32 booths, now there are more than 100.

And this year, there will also be 84 vendors.

"You always want to come out and help out with your neighbors. A lot of these people that are here, the vendors, are from this area," said Coordinator Terri Burrell.

The 2017 Mistletoe Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids can take pictures will Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a play area with arts and crafts for the kids.

