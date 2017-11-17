Eastern Muskogee Demonstrators showcase historic programs

A Tifton museum is providing students with a hands-on approach to learn about Native American culture.

The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Georgia Museum of Agriculture offers a special demonstration every year, but for only two days.

Friday's demonstration was very hands-on, and the children really enjoyed themselves. The children had no problem signing and dancing with the Muskogee demonstrators.

And the demonstrators had their hands full too. Around 800 students gathered at the Museum of Ag for a day of experiential learning.

Students from Berrien, Cook and Lee County schools interacted with the Native American performers.

They learned how the Muskogee Native Americans started a fire, stomp danced, and weaved baskets.

Garrett Boone, museum director, said each year there's a different performance in case students have visited the previous year.

"And this is something where they can get into an outdoor classroom," said Boone. "They can see it. They can touch it. They can feel it. They can listen to it. And it's an interactive experience for them rather than sitting inside a classroom."

If you are interested in seeing the Native American experience for yourself, the exhibit is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Boone said the museum has been hosting these historic Southeastern Native American performers for the past five years.

For more information about the Museum of Ag, you can visit its website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!