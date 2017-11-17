Keep holiday gifts under wraps by knowing what to insure

Score some extra peace on earth and keep your holidays under wraps with these tips for what to insure. (Source: Pixabay)

You've made your list, checked it twice, and well on your way to fulfilling that gift list this year. So don't let Christmas crimes take away your holiday cheer.

High-value items

This is the first thing many people think about when it comes to insuring jewelry or other valuables. But don't just think about it- make sure you take care of your items. A good idea for a solution is only an idea until you follow through.

Think about your car

If someone steals gifts from inside your car, will your auto insurance cover it? Experts say likely not, as they are considered personal property. Homeowners and renters insurance, however, would cover these items.

Be savvy when you ship your stuff

If you're shipping gifts this holiday season, you may want to insure them for delivery. This isn't something you can purchase from your insurance company, but rather something you must choose each time you mail an item. If it has a high value, you may want to consider insurance for delivery.

Know your deductible

The deductible for your homeowners insurance or renters insurance is likely around $1,000. If your presents were stolen, you may want to check the value of them before filing a claim.

Get customized facts

Of course, each individual is different, so make sure to speak to your independent insurance agent to find the best fit for you.

