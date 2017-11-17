Keep holiday gifts under wraps by knowing what to insure

You've made your list, checked it twice, and well on your way to fulfilling that gift list this year. So don't let Christmas crimes take away your holiday cheer.
Score some extra peace on earth and keep your holidays under wraps with these tips for what to insure.
This is the first thing many people think about when it comes to insuring jewelry or other valuables. But don't just think about it- make sure you take care of your items. A good idea for a solution is only an idea until you follow through.
If someone steals gifts from inside your car, will your auto insurance cover it? Experts say likely not, as they are considered personal property. Homeowners and renters insurance, however, would cover these items.
If you're shipping gifts this holiday season, you may want to insure them for delivery. This isn't something you can purchase from your insurance company, but rather something you must choose each time you mail an item. If it has a high value, you may want to consider insurance for delivery.
The deductible for your homeowners insurance or renters insurance is likely around $1,000. If your presents were stolen, you may want to check the value of them before filing a claim.
Of course, each individual is different, so make sure to speak to your independent insurance agent to find the best fit for you.
