DCSS looks to add adult education classes, looking for public input

Dougherty County School System leaders are looking to offer adult education classes, and they want your input.

The school system has been focusing on how to better educate their students in all aspects of their lives.

Officials said often times the educational needs of the students include the educational needs of their families.

That's why school system leaders are looking at ways to offer adult education classes for parents.

They are even looking into transportation and childcare options for people who want to take the classes.

"If we simply rely on what our teachers are able to provide in the classroom to boost student success and achievement, that is doable. But it works much better when the family and the household environment is able to support what happens in the classroom," said J.D. Sumner the spokesperson for the school system.

Sumner said they are looking at working with Albany Technical College for the courses.

Right now, the school system wants to know how many parents are interested and what their needs are.

Officials want you to take this survey if you are a parent in the school system.

