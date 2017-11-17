Cotton gin to run again after almost a decade

Woman looks at cotton for the cotton gin (Source: WALB)

New boiler used for the cotton gin (Source: WALB)

After almost a decade of being unused, the cotton gin at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's Georgia Museum of Agriculture has been refurbished.

The last time folks could see the cotton mill was in 2008.

The boiler and some of the parts that help process cotton were more than 100 years old.

Garrett Boone, museum director, said it was a two and a half year process to replace all the parts and folks can see it running for the first time in nine years Saturday.

Through the help of donors and the museum, to get all the necessary parts it cost around $100,000.

"It's a tremendous part of the historic village. It's a huge asset to our educational mission, and allowing us to educate our guests and school children like we have here today," said Boone.

Boone said the museum opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will have volunteers at the exhibit until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!