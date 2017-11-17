HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 14 schedule and scores

Here is your week 14 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Valwood: 14 Trinity Christian: 9 - GISA AAA State Championship Game

GHSA - Round 2:

McEachern: 36 to Lowndes: 31

Tift County: 31 to Hillgrove: 24

Colquitt County: 28 to Walton: 21

Lee County: 38 to Grovetown: 6

Coffee County: 55 to Evans: 21

Starr's Mill: 49 to Bainbridge: 28

Stockbridge: 10 to Ware County: 7

Thomson: 35 to Americus-Sumter: 34

Burke County: 41 to Cairo: 23

Jenkins: 35 to Cook: 34

Pike County: 26 to Crisp County: 25

Brooks County: 35 to Dodge County: 17

Thomasville: 44 to Dublin: 22

Macon County: 41 to Pelham: 28

Irwin County: 28 to Lincoln County: 14

Clinch County: 48 to Dooly County: 35

Mitchell County: 22 to Schley County: 21

