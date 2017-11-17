3 arrested after armed robbery at Bainbridge Walmart

Marq Lewis II and Lonnie Baggling Jr. are both in custody. (Source: BPS)

Christopher Baggling, 19, is in custody. (Source: BPS)

The Bainbridge Public Safety Department has arrested three men charged in connection with a series of crimes.

It happened Wednesday night at Walmart on East Alice Street.

Police charged Marq Lewis II and Lonnie Baggling Jr. with several offenses including armed robbery.

Investigators said the men broke into several vehicles stealing items like a laptop, purses, wallets and a 42 inch TV.

Officials also said the men stole a car and robbed someone at gunpoint.

Lewis is charged with armed robbery, two counts of entering auto with intent to commit theft and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Baggling is charged with armed robbery, two counts of entering auto with intent to commit theft, theft by taking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Christopher Baggling was wanted Friday afternoon, but was arrested Friday night.

