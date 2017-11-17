Boy, 6, collecting holiday food donations in exchange for lemonade

Ayden's mom Latoya Mercer said he's now collecting food donations to feed people during the holidays. (Source: WALB)

Leaders in Americus said 'thank you' to a child helping those in need Thursday night.

At the Americus City Council meeting, Ayden Mercer Battle was presented with an award to honor his donation of $600 to Phoebe Sumter's Oncology Clinic.

That money came from Ayden's pink lemonade sales during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ayden's mom Latoya Mercer said he's now collecting food donations to feed people during the holidays.

"We know that many families are not as privileged as we have been, and we just want to give back," said Mercer.

Ayden will collect food items in exchange for lemonade Saturday in Americus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercer's Barber Shop, 221 North Lee Street, Americus.

