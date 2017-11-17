Easter Seals calendar features Albany boy's art

Ty Christian West's artwork was featured on the cover of the calendar (Source: WALB)

There was a special celebration for a special boy Friday morning when Albany Easter Seals recognized 11-year-old Ty Christian West for his art skills and accomplishments.

Easter Seals National creates a yearly calendar with collections of artwork from children served by Easter Seals affiliates around the nation.

This year's calendar featured Ty's artwork on the cover!

Ann West, Ty's Mother said, "He's active. He's smart. He catches you off guard. He loves to read, he loves dinosaurs, he loves animals of any kind, and he loves to draw."

Ty created that particular piece of art during a summer program at Albany Museum of Arts.

Lesia Irvin, Family Support Coordinator, said, "Oh they were so excited. His whole family was so excited whenever they heard that he received the cover.

Easter Seals provides services and programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families.

