VPD investigates another shooting incident

A mild mid-November night in Valdosta was interrupted by the sound of gunfire and flashing lights, when about 1:00 Friday morning, Valdosta Police went to the 500 block of Hudson Street, where they found two people shot.

VPD said that a man had been shot in the torso, and a female had been shot in the lower leg. Their wounds did not appear life-threatening.

EMS responded and transported both subjects to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to gather evidence.

The man was listed in serious condition and the woman was listed in good condition.

"The Valdosta Police Department is asking all persons that have knowledge of this incident to contact VPD immediately," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

The investigation is active, and detectives are continuing to gather witness accounts and physical evidence.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!