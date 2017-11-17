Santa's soon to land at Albany Mall

Santa will be available for pictures throughout the next several weeks (Source: WALB)

Black Friday may be a week away, but the Albany Mall says the holiday season officially begins with Santa's arrival on Friday, November 17.

The Albany Mall has been busy preparing for the holidays. The staff started getting some of the decorations together in October.

The toy train is ready to make its rounds around the mall, and the huge tree at the mall's center court is ready to glow.

Even though many people are choosing to do more of their holiday shopping online, Albany Mall Spokeswoman Debra Rowe said there's still something special about visiting the mall during the holidays.

"It's an experience, and the entertainment value is something that people still want to have, so we hope people will come out and enjoy what we're providing for them," Rowe said.

A whole celebration is set for Friday to welcome Santa Claus.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. at center court, there will be Christmas carols, holiday goodies, and a special performance by Ballet Theater South.

Families will welcome Santa when he arrives via train at 7:00 p.m.

For those who can't make it out to the event, Rowe said Santa Claus will be available for pictures throughout the next several weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!