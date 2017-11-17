APD helps businesses prepare for holiday season

With the holidays fast approaching, businesses are gearing up for one of their most dangerous times of the year.

According to Albany Police, armed robberies spike around this time of year.

"When people start shopping, criminal elements start shopping," said APD officer Dillard Glover.

Glover said the department is beefing up patrols, and doing business surveys to offer businesses recommendations to make them less of a target.

"We look at things like the lighting system, security system, how the cameras are placed," he said.

Those cameras offer security that can catch crooks in the act, and with the community's help, put them behind bars.

"Sometimes when they say, do you recognize this person, sometimes there are people that do recognize people on how they walk or their clothing," said Glover.

Homerun Foods manager Roderick Gervin said the safety of his employees and customers is always the top priority. A strong security system is just one of the ways he makes sure everyone is protected. He also educates his employees on how to prepare for the worst.

"You have to educate them on what to expect. And we don't really know what to expect. But we have to educate them on the procedures," said Gervin.

Procedures like keeping the front windows free of clutter so police can see in and employees can see any possible danger. He encourages his employees to never leave the building alone and to always keep an eye on everyone who walks through the door.

"Everybody's a suspect, really. So you want to give a good detail of the people's that you see," he said.

Glover said that vigilance is every business employee's best defense during the holidays.

"Anytime you see anything suspicious, like I said, call the police. That's what we're here for," said Glover.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious at any time is urged to call the police or leave anonymous tips by calling CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

